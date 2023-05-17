LAKE CITY — The Lake City softball team won the opening game of its own invitational tournament on Saturday against Whittemore-Prescott by an 18-8 score, and gave Reed City a good test before losing by a 6-4 margin in the title game.
In the game with Whittemore, it was Zoe Butkovich in the circle for Lake City earning the win. Zoe allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and zipped the ball by five batters for strikeouts.
Kaylee Keenan brought some of the snap and krackle to the Lake City lineup in the big win, drilling three hits, including a timely two-run double. Tarrin Miller also tagged a two-run double in the contest. Olivia Gibel added two RBI singles to the attack and Kasey Keenan cracked three hits, including a pair of doubles. Olivia Williams was in “Whack Mode” all game long, walloping four hits against Whittemore, including a triple, to drive in four of the Trojans’ 18 runs. Mya Miller muscled out an RBI hit while Hannah Hern hammered out two hits and Colette Nickerson nailed a line drive single.
In the Reed City game, it was Gibel absorbing the loss without allowing any earned runs. She struck out four and permitted three hits.
Hern hammered out an RBI hit in the nightcap along with Williams and Kasey Keenan collected two more hits, including another two-run double. Zoe zapped two hits and Mya made a hit as well along with Kayee Keenan.
ON FRIDAY, May 12, Lake City split a pair of non-league games with visiting Benzie Central, winning 7-2 in the opener but losing 12-1 in the second game.
Gibel didn’t quibble from the pitching circle as she twirled a gem against Benzie, allowing no earned runs and striking out seven in the opener.
Tarrin Miller helped trigger the win with a pair of hits, including a two-run single, Hannah Hern joined the hit parade again with two more safeties. Kaylee Keenan cracked two hits with an RBI and Kasey Keenan socked two hits and knocked in three. Olivia Williams whacked an RBI single. Butkovich banged out two hits and Gibel recorded a hit, too.
In the second game, Colette Nickerson collected one of Lake City’s two hits along with Gibel.
Lake City travels to Beal City this Friday, May 19, and hosts Stockbridge this Saturday, May 20, for a twinbill starting at noon. The Trojans travel to McBain on Tuesday, May 23.
