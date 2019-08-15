LAKE CITY — A member of the Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team was injured Wednesday after a suspect drove away in the midst of being arrested.
According to a MSP press release, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., troopers located Robert David Fox, a fugitive out of Wexford County wanted on charges of criminal sexual conduct first degree and child support warrants.
Troopers located Fox on Layman Road near West Oak Road in Missaukee County. A fugitive team member attempted to arrest Fox, at which time the suspect put his pickup truck into drive and began driving off.
Fox struck the open passenger side door of the fugitive team's pickup truck, folding the door forward, according to police reports.
The fugitive team followed Fox until he turned down a seasonal road. Additional resources were requested to flood the area to locate and arrest Fox.
At around 2:30 p.m., two members of the Seventh District Hometown Security Team located Fox on 20 Mile Road near Seeley Road in Wexford County. Fox then turned down Seeley Road and the troopers initiated a traffic stop and arrested Fox without incident.
Fox was lodged at the Wexford County Jail on the CSC first degree and child support warrants.
The fugitive team member received minor injuries to their right shoulder/elbow.
According to the police report, additional charges will be sought against Fox for resisting and obstructing and hit and run causing injury.
