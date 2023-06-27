North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) has a great program to assist landowners that are plagued by problematic invasive species. Treatment of qualifying species is performed at cost, making it an affordable option for landowners that have small infestations that would normally be cost prohibitive for a private contractor to treat.
Participating in NCCISMA’s strike team for hire program is limited to addressing regional high priority invasive species. These species are Phragmites, Japanese/giant knotweed, glossy/common buckthorn, garlic mustard, oriental bittersweet, wild parsnip, tree-of-heaven and bristly locust. While there is no doubt many other species that plague property owners, like autumn olive, the goal of the program is to target the up-and-coming invaders before they reach the widespread level of infestation that species like autumn olive have.
A brief overview of each species that qualifies for the program and the problems associated with them are provided below, as well as information on how to enroll in the program.
For landowners that have any of these species, including autumn olive, but feel empowered to control them on their own, NCCISMA has resources to help people tackle them correctly. Short, informational treatment videos can be found at YouTube.com/@NCCISMA, as well resources on their website, NorthCountryInvasives.org.
Japanese/giant knotweed has a powerful root system that is strong enough to break through the foundations of buildings, destroy roads and tear apart septic fields. Knotweed can be identified by its hollow, bamboo like, stalks that can reach heights of 12 feet. The root system extends 15 feet down and up to 60 feet out from the above ground plant, making mechanical removal of this plant impossible. Knotweed requires specific treatment techniques and herbicide selection to effectively control.
Phragmites is a tall wetland grass that can reach heights of 15 to 20 feet. It’s tall, reed like, growth is easy to spot in roadside ditches, wetlands and shorelines. Phragmites can grow extremely dense, outcompeting desirable native pants and creating impenetrable barriers that restrict access for swimming, fishing and boating.
Wild parsnip contains a sap that causes burns and blistering of skin when exposed to sunlight. Wild parsnip has a two-year life cycle, and spends its first year as a small rosette close to the ground. During the spring of its second year, adult plants send up a flowering stem, blooming in late spring to early summer. The flowers of the plant are arranged in an umbel, similar in appearance to queen ann’s lace, but yellow in color.
Glossy/common buckthorn is commonly found in wetland areas and can create dense thickets that outcompete native vegetation. These invasive shrubs can reach up to 18 feet tall and have a distinctive orange inner bark. Buckthorn releases a chemical into the soil and water that is toxic to the embryos of developing amphibians.
Tree-of-heaven is often found in urban environments where it was used in landscaping because of its long, tropical looking leaves. When crushed, tree-of-heaven leaves smell like peanut butter. Tree of heaven can be extremely difficult to control. If treatment is done incorrectly trees will sprout vigorously from the roots, with these suckers being harder to control than the original tree. For effective control, Tree of heaven requires specific treatment techniques and proper timing.
Garlic mustard has a two-year life cycle, with first year plants being low-growing rosettes with rounded, kidney-shaped leaves. In the second year, small, white four-petaled flowers appear in early spring and are in clusters at the top of the stem. Crushed leaves give off a distinct garlic aroma. Garlic mustard secretes a chemical into the soil that inhibits the growth of desirable native plants and alters forest regeneration.
Bristly locust can create dense thickets through its clonal root suckers, which crowd out native plants. The shrub is easily identifiable by its bright red bristles that cover the stem of the plant, which appear to be sharp, but are actually soft. Rose-pink colored flowers appear on the plant in late spring, and resemble a pea flower.
Oriental bittersweet is a woody perennial vine that grows tightly around trees, cutting off the flow of water and nutrients. On top of strangling trees, bittersweet also makes its way into tree tops, where it blocks sunlight and stresses trees with additional weight. Bright red berries are covered by a yellow skin that opens in fall.
To enroll in the Strike Team for Hire program, or to request a free quote, contact Zach Peklo at 248-210-6047, or email at Zach.Peklo@macd.org.
