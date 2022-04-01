Tustin man airlifted to TC after Friday shooting in Burdell Township

REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a 36-year-old Tustin man and know the identity of the shooter, but as of Friday evening no arrests have been made.
Although the identity of the alleged shooter is known by police, that person is not in custody. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office also said the incident is considered to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.
At 2:40 p.m. Friday, Osceola County deputies were dispatched to a 911 call in reference to a man with a gun on 19 Mile Road near 190th Avenue in Burdell Township, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Once on scene, police said deputies discovered a male who had sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Life-saving measures were initiated by deputies and Osceola County EMS, according to police. The injured Tustin man was airlifted by Aeromed to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said the victim was alive and talking to the sheriff’s office detective on scene, and the last time he checked on his status Friday evening the man was still alive.
While on scene, police said a second person, a 34-year-old Tustin man, was identified as the shooter. Cool said the 34-year-old was briefly questioned on scene but was not arrested. Cool reiterated that the incident remains under investigation and could not divulge more information. An exact cause of this incident has yet to be determined, according to police.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Aeromed, Osceola County EMS, LeRoy Fire Department and Meceola Central Dispatch.
