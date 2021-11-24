CADILLAC — Two people were injured and M-55 was closed near Benson Road Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash between a semitrailer and an SUV.
Wexford County Sgt. Kevin Kovachn said the preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was on 33 Road looking to turn left when it pulled out in the path of the semitrailer, which was traveling east on M-55. The drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles, according to Kovach.
"Both drivers were injured. The driver of the truck had some facial injuries but otherwise was conscious and alert. (The female driver of the SUV) was conscious with leg injuries and was entrapped," Kovach said. "Her condition is unknown, but she was conscious."
He also said the female driver of the SUV was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital so she could be airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Kovach said the truck was fully loaded with water conditioning pelletized salt and it was unknown if that load needs to be offloaded before the semitrailer could be lifted and removed from the roadway. For that reason, Kovach said M-55 likely would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
"Obviously, the road is going to be shut down for a while," he said.
No more information was known about the crash or the people involved in it, but this story will be updated when more information is known.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post and Cherry Grove Township Fire Department assisted the sheriff's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.