UDSA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service conducts hemp survey
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will send the Hemp production and Disposition Inquiry to over 150 Michigan producers on Jan. 19. This follows NASS’s 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production survey. Like the 2021 questionnaire, this year’s survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp in the United States in 2022.
“The Hemp Production and Disposition Inquiry will provide critical data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities,” said Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office.
NASS estimated the total value of hemp production at $824 million in 2021. Planted area for industrial hemp grown in the open for all utilizations in the United States totaled 54,152 acres. Area harvested for all utilizations totaled 33,480 acres. Area planted for all utilizations in Michigan was estimated at 1,200 acres. These and other statistics can be found in the 2021 National Hemp Report.
Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov. , by mail or fax.
