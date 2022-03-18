United Methodist Church Women Meet
The Lake City United Methodist Women met at 10:00 a.m. on March 10, 2022 with 10 members present. A prayer was offered by President Ruth McGee before we enjoyed yummy refreshments provided by hostess Glenda Peterson.
Sally Smith presented a program titled “Reaching for the Garments of Healing.” Ruth read the scripture from Mark 5: 25-34 about the woman who had suffered from hemorrhages, who had touched the robe of Jesus, and who was immediately healed. Sally read the prompts for a meditation. She ended the program with prayer.
Ruth told us that from her reading of the current issue of the Response Magazine “UMW” is being replaced by “Women United in Faith”.
The Rummage Committee will meet and give us the date(s) and times for this year’s event.
Our next meeting will be on April 14 with Jane Tinsley presenting a program on Prayer and Self Denial and with co-hostesses Joyce Shad and Jane Tinsley.
