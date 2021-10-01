The Lake City United Methodist Women net at 10:00 a.m. on September 9, 2021 with 10 members present. President Ruth McGee opened the meeting with prayer. We enjoyed yummy refreshments prepared by Arlo Bartholomew.
Glenda Peterson presented the program for World Thank Offering titled “The Give and Take of Gratitude.” She read from Mark 4:1-30. An Offering plate was passed for us to make an offering to World Thank Offering. The program ended with a reading of the closing litany.
Arlo and Margie explained what it would take to change our savings and checking accounts from TCF Bank which will shortly become Huntington Bank, to Horizon, and then Forest Area Federal Credit Union.
Committee reports were given by Sally Smith, Donna Henniger, and Joyce Shad.
Our next meeting will be October 14 with Joyce Shad doing a program and Nancy Trevorrow providing refreshments.
