CADILLAC — It’s summer in northern Michigan and that means getting on out the water, cookouts and unbelievable music and activities in downtown Cadillac.
Now in its 28th year, Up Beat Cadillac Music Series is under the leadership of Tim Scully of World Class Jazz ‘n Blues Productions and this year the series has a line-up for people with wide-ranging taste in several genres of music.
The history of the Up Beat Cadillac Music Series goes back to Carol Potter of the Cadillac Visitors Bureau nearly three decades ago.
“Along with Carol Potter, Pat Lakin from the Arts Council at the time helped secure funding for the concert series and Mary Burke from Burkes Waterfront sponsored breakfasts for the artists for many years,” Scully said.
In recent years, Scully has noticed a drop in sponsorship in the area, but despite that decrease, there has been music in the park every Thursday rain or shine for more than a quarter of a century. Concerts are free, but they do depend on donations to operate.
“For years it was known as Jazz in the Park, but it is much more than jazz,” Scully said. “It’s a lot of blues/rock, Motown, soul and just plain old great music with some of the best musicians in the country.”
Last year the addition of what is known as “The Cadillac After Hours Market” is an opportunity to bring more engagement to downtown Cadillac and the Cadillac Commons.
“I moved here in 2020 and stumbled upon the Thursday night concerts,” said Marla Courtney, creator/market master of the Cadillac After Hours Market. “I was blown away by the level of talent and noticed the market was empty, so last summer the Cadillac After Hours Market was created as a way to offer support to the concert series.”
Booths are available at no cost to non-profit organizations and this year the Jam and Bread kids will be selling non-alcoholic beverages in the market with all of the proceeds benefiting the program. Jam and Bread is a new non-profit organization providing free music and life lessons to the youth in the area.
“The Bread and Jam students will get to help the musicians with set-up along with booths selling items they have made and drinks,” said Courtney, who is also the President and Founder of Jam and Bread. “They are learning several sides — from music production to marketing and sales.”
She said the kids are planing to launch their own community music series in July and August.
“The Community Chess Club will be joining us as well this year to give a taste of chess in the park, just like in urban areas,” Courtney said.
In July the Cadillac After Hours Market will be partnering with Nan Bop Farms to provide produce at the night market.
“Live music is such a gift and it does bring people into Cadillac,” Courtney said. “With the new social district in full swing, it provides an opportunity to bring people together, support our local restaurants and stores. Grab a blanket, have a picnic in the park and listen to a different genre of music while dancing with your children and be a part of this amazing community.”
During the Freedom Festival, the Cadillac After Hours Market will be turned into a reception for both the Up Beat Cadillac Music series and also for Rodney Whitaker, a renown bass player who will be performing on Thursday, July 6 at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. Jam and Bread is sponsoring the event to bring awareness to the Double Bass. Whitaker teaches this form of bass at Michigan State University.
Thursday, June 22 Sunset Groove will kick-off the 10-week music series with an energetic mix of pop, classic rock and rhythm and blues, followed by Organissimo, who on the last Thursday in June will bring funky blues, soulful jazz and Latin grooves to the pavilion. July performers include Rodney Whitaker, a world-respected chart-topping string bassist/composer; Howard Wilson’s Salt City AllStars who perform blues and rock classics with an edge; Paul Nelson, a two-time Grammy winning blues/rock guitarist; Planet D, Nonet a multiple award-winning “Little Big Band from Detroit,” Nonet. August performers include Joe Veloz and Velozians, Wendell Harrison, Auntie Kim and Uneek Soul, Men of Leisure — Alfredson, Brown Nagy and Veloz.
