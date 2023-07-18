The Osceola-Lake Conservation District has two separate collection events coming up in the first week in August. We can only accept items for each collection on the day of the event. We know advertising for two events in the same article can be confusing, please make sure you are bringing your items to the correct event. We also permit residents outside the district to utilize this event.
The Osceola-Lake Conservation District will be holding our Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collections on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. The collection will be at the Osceola County Road Commission South Facility, 4737 Makwa Dr., Hersey. The best part, these collections are free of charge. Donations are gladly accepted to keep this program sustainable for the future.
Household Hazardous Waste can often be identified through signal words on the packaging including: toxic, flammable, corrosive, reactive, poison, danger, warning, caution and biohazard. Collection sites readily accept the following materials:
Automotive products and fuels: antifreeze, brake fluid, car wax, contaminated oil, diesel fuel, fuel oil (No Tanks), gasoline, kerosene, motor oil (containers must be 5 gallons or less in size), oil/gas mixtures and transmission fluid.
Paint products: artist paints, deck stain, preservatives, epoxies, glue/adhesive, lead based paint, oil-based paint, paint strippers, thinners and solvents, turpentine and varnish or sealers.
Yard and garden products: insect repellents and foggers, pesticides, fungicides, chemical fertilizers, mouse/rat poison and herbicides.
Cleaners: cleaning solvents, dry cleaning solutions, floor/furniture polish, muriatic acid, rust removers, naval jelly, oven cleaners, silver polish and metal polish.
Miscellaneous: fluorescent light bulbs, lighter fluids, mercury (elemental), moth balls, nail polish remover, pool chemicals, thermometers and unused medications.
Items that will not be accepted at HHW collection sites include: latex paint, tires and electronics, automotive batteries, ammunition or explosives, radioactive materials, cell phones, construction waste, appliances or furniture and rechargeable batteries. Also, alkaline batteries are no longer accepted because they are not considered hazardous material and can be properly disposed of in the trash. Please ask staff or check out the HHW brochure on the Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation District website to find alternative collection sites for these items.
The Osceola-Lake Conservation District is holding a tire and electronic recycling event. The collection will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Recycle of Osceola County, 531 E. Lincoln, Reed City. We ask that everyone stays in their vehicle while being unloaded.
Passenger tires on or off rim are accepted at no charge. Please limit 10 tires per vehicle. Please call if you have over 10 tires, we may be able to accommodate larger loads. Semi tires will be collected for $15 each (These are the only tires we charge for). No tires over 4 feet tall or 12 inches wide will be accepted. Tire shreds will not be accepted. Tires thicker than 12 ply including: loader tires, airplane tires, forestry, and skid steer tires will not be accepted. Tires must be free of debris and water.
CM Rubber is the state-certified processor used for the tire collection. Tires that are collected will be processed by CM Rubber into drain field aggregate, landscaping mulch, playground cover and equestrian footing.
Household electronics are accepted at no charge. Items with a cord (TV’s, computers, monitors, keyboards, microwaves, phones, stereos, game systems, printers etc.) will be accepted. Units containing Freon and large appliances (refrigerators, washers, etc.) will not be accepted.
Valley City Electronics provides the electronic recycling services at the collection. Valley City Electronic Recycling is committed to a zero-landfill policy for all regulated materials. Their state-of-the-art technologies ensure secure data elimination for all electronic devices.
Electronic materials will be disassembled and sorted into recoverable categories ready to be turned back into raw materials needed by manufactures. Recovered materials include plastics that are used to make new covers and cases, metals used in many new products and recovered cathode ray tube (CRT) glass used to make new products or recover lead.
The Household Hazardous Waste collection will be held at the Osceola County Road Commission, 4737 Makwa Dr. on Aug. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. The second, separate event will be the Tire and Electronics collection and will be held at Osceola County Recycle Center, 531 E. Lincoln, Reed City on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Both events are free. Donations to help keep these events funded in future years are also greatly appreciated. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.