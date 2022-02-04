USDA and NASS conducting the first National Agroforestry Survey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the first-ever National Agroforestry Survey. Data collection began Feb. 1 and concludes April 5, 2022. NASS will mail the survey to 325 farmers and ranchers n Michigan to gather information on the five agroforeestry practices used for climate, conservation and production benefits, including windbreaks, silvopasture, riparian forest buffers, alley cropping as well as forest farming and multi-story cropping.
“In the first-ever survey, Ag producers have the opportunity to share the different ways they manage valuable agroforestry resources,” said Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of USDA NASS, Great Lakes Region. “The data will inform programs and policy to benefit the landowners and farmers as well as the environment.”
The survey is conducted cooperatively with the USDA National Agroforestry Center (NAC), which is a partnership between UDSA’s Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service the NAC will release the summarized data in studies, press releases, and publications such as highlights. Highlights will give an overview of how agroforestry practices are used in regions across the United States.
