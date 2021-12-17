USDA to Collect Final 2021 Crop Production and Stocks Data
As of 2021 growing season officially comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Services Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grains and oilseeds stored on their farms. At the same time, NASS will survey commercial storage facility operators to determine year-end grain and oilseed stocks.
“These surveys are some of the largest and most important surveys conducted by NASS each year,” explained NASS Great Lakes Regional Director Marlo D, Johnson. “The data we receive from these year-end surveys are the basis for official USDA estimates of production and harvested acres of all major agricultural commodities in the United States and year-end grain and oilseed supplies. The results from these surveys will benefit farmers and processors by providing timely and accurate information to help them make critical year-end business decisions and begin planning for the next growing and marketing season.
NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the Crop Production Annual Summary and quarterly Grain Stocks reports, both to be released Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
“Responses to the producer survey will be used in the NASS County Estimate program,” explained Johnson. “County yield estimates resulting from this survey will be used by USDA for various programs,
Including those administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency. This is the one opportunity to be included in the calculation of Michigan county yields.”
As with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is confidential, as required by Federal Law. NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.
For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Great Lakes Regional Field Office at (800) 453-7501.
