USDA to Gather Data on Certified Organic Production
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is currently
conducting the 2021 Organic Survey to gather new data on certified organic crops and livestock commodities in
the United States. This effort is critical to help determine the economic impact of certified organic agriculture
production on the nation.
NASS mailed the survey to over 3,000 known certified organic farms and ranches in the Great Lakes Region. The
questionnaire asks producers to provide information on acreage, production, and sales as well as production and
marketing practices. Participants should respond by April 4. Producers can return their questionnaires by mail or
complete them online at www.agcounts.usda.gov using the new Respondent Portal. On the portal, producers can
complete their surveys, see previously reported data, access data visualizations and reports of interest, link to
other USDA agencies, get a local weather update and more.
“We continue to receive requests for updated data on organic farms, especially to measure growth in the
production sector of the organic industry,” said Marlo D. Johnson, Director of NASS’ Great Lakes regional office.
“According to the 2019 survey, U.S. certified organic producers sold a total of $9.93 billion in products, up 31%
over 2016. That is a significant increase, and this upcoming survey will help determine if that type of growth has
been sustained.”
Agriculture statistics are used by many, including business and policy decision makers, but in this case, farmers
and ranchers stand to reap the most benefits. The 2021 Organic Survey will provide data for USDA’s Risk
Management Agency to evaluate crop insurance coverage to help provide adequate pricing for organic producers.
The report, to be released on the NASS website December 15, 2022, will also assist producers, suppliers, and
others in the private sector in planning the production and marketing of new products to help sustain industry
growth.
“This survey continues a great partnership across USDA agencies in a commitment to support certified organic
producers based on the best data possible,” added Johnson. “This voluntary survey gives all organic farmers and
ranchers who receive it an opportunity to impact the industry.”
“I encourage producers to participate in this survey so we can continue to improve Federal crop insurance for
organic producers,” said Marcia Bunger, Administrator for USDA’s Risk Management Agency. “We now offer
an organic price for 84 crops, which is up from just four in 2011, due in part to the information received from this
survey. Producers’ participation in this survey will aid USDA efforts to meet the needs of our nation’s everexpanding organic market.”
As is the case with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is kept confidential and will not be
published in identifiable form, as required by federal law. For more information about the 2021 Certified Organic
Survey, visit www.nass.usda.gov/organics
