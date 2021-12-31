USDA to measure financial well-being of Michigan farmers
Beginning in late December the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Michigan, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
**ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Michigan producers and their households as a whole,” said Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Region. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Michigan farms and farm families.”
In an effort to obtain the most accurate data. NASS will reach out to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including 750 in Michigan, between February and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. The 2021 ARMS survey in Michigan includes special versions of the questionnaire focused on farm costs and returns for standard and organic dairies and corn producers. This year the survey also includes questions to help measure any impacts of COVID-19 on farms, farm and household finances, and off-farm employment.
