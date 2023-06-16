April milk production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 1,003 billion pounds of milk during April, up 2.6 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,305 pounds for April, 15 pounds above April 2022. The dairy herd was estimated at 435,000 head for April, up 8,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during April totaled 18.4 billion pounds, up 0.5 percent from April 2022. March revised production, at 19.0 billion pounds, was up 0.7 percent from March 2022. The March revision represented an increase of 16 million pounds or 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 2,055 pounds for April, 2 pounds above April 2022. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.94 million head, 36,000 head more than April 2022, but 15,000 head less than March 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.