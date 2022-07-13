CADILLAC — The Friends of the Cadillac Library are hosting a used book sale in conjunction with the Festival of the Arts in the community room of the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library.
In addition, there will be a silent art auction, featuring two paintings by Phyllis Olson, a historic Cadillac print, a set of Cambodian Temple prints and more.
The FOL hosts the used book sales to raise funds for special projects that benefit the library and the community. In the past, projects have included Scrabble tournaments, adult literacy and bringing reindeer to the library.
Sale times: Thursday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
