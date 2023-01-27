Soup suppers return
Soup Supers at the Lake City United Methodist Church will return beginning Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with a free will offering. They will be offered each Tuesday in February and March.
Lake City United Methodist Church is located at 301 East John Street in Lake City. Come and enjoy a variety of hot soups and desserts, and fellowship with others. Please use the north parking area and entrance of the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.