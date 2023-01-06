Chickens and eggs
All layers in Michigan totaled 17.1 million during October, up 8 percent from a year ago. Egg production totaled 431 million eggs, up 6 percent from last year. The rate of laying during October was 2.525 eggs per 100 layers. All layers in the U.S. totaled 374.4 million during October, down 4 percent from a year ago. There were 22.5 million turkey poults hatched in the U.S. in October, up 3 percent from the previous year.
