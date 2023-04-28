February milk production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 927 million pounds of milk during February, up 3.1 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,130 pounds for February, 30 pounds above February 2022. The dairy herd was estimated at 435,000 head for February up 7,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during February totaled 16.9 billion pounds, up 1.0 percent from February 2022. January revised production, at 18.5 billion pounds, was up 1.5 percent from January 2022. The January revision represented an increase of 5 million pounds or less than 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,892 pounds for February, 7 pounds above February 2022. The number of milk cows on farms n the 24 major States was 8.94 million head, 54,000 head more than February 2022, and 12,000 head more than January 2023.
