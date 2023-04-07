January milk production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 1,004 billion pounds of milk during January, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lake Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 1,325 pounds from January, 40 pounds above January 2022. The dairy herd was estimated at 432,000 head for January, up 2,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during January totaled 18.5 billion pounds, up 1.5 percent from January 2022. December revised production, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up 0.7 percent from December 2021. The December revision represented a decrease of 32 million pounds or 0.2 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.93 million head, 51,000 head more than January 2022, and 9,000 head more than December 2022.
