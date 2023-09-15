June milk production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 1,005 billion pounds of milk during June, up 3.2 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,305 pounds for June, 25 pounds above June 2022. The dairy herd was estimated at 436,000 head for June up 9,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major states during June totaled 18.1 billion pounds, up 0.2 percent from June 2022. May revised production, at 19.0 billion pounds, was up 0.9 percent from May 2022. The May revision represented an increase of 16 million pounds or less than 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major states averaged 2,028 pounds for June, 1 pound above June 2022. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.93 million head, 14,000 head more than June 2022, but 20,000 head less than May 2023.
