Lake City Christian Reformed Church VBS
The Lake City Christian Reformed Church is getting ready for its 2023 Vacation Bible School.
Stellar VBS: June 26-29, 9 a.m. to noon
Their countdown is less than two weeks away from blast off for our Stellar VBS for kids ages 5 through grade 6. Stellar VBS will be four days of Stellar Bible adventures, high energy games, out-of-this-world songs, galactic snacks and cosmic fun. VBS is an amazing life changing opportunity for kids to hear about the power of God's love in a safe and fun environment. Online registration is going on now at https://lakecitycrc.breezechms.com/form/766e2936
