Lake City Christian Reformed Church hosting Candyland
The Lake City Christian Reformed church will be hosting a life size Candyland on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 6 to 8:30p.m. This is for kids ages 5 to grade 6. Children are invited to come out and experience the Path of God’s Sweet Love! Registration is in progress at https://lakecitycrc.breezechms.com/form/765e2936, on the church website, www.lakecitycrc.org or contact the church office at 231-839-4978 or email office@lakecitycrc.org.
