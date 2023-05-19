March hogs and pigs
Michigan’s total hog and pig inventory on March 1 was estimated at 1.24 million head, up 50,000 head from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Region. Breeding hog inventory, at 115,000 head, was up 5,000 from last March. Market hog inventory, at 1.13 million head, was up 4 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter for the December-February 2023 quarter was 10.70, compared to 11.10 last year.
The December 2022-February 2023 pig crop, at 32.1 million head, was up slightly, from last year. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 2.91 million head, down slightly from previous year. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 47 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.02 for the December 2022-February 2023 period, compared to 10.95 last year.
