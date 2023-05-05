Merritt-Butterfield Methodist Church gives Scholarships
The Merritt-Butterfield Methodist Church has awarded six $500 scholarships to senior graduates of Missaukee County. Graduates from Lake City Area Schools and McBain Public Schools.
They are the following seniors:
Lake City Area School: Brianna Chafee, Emma Nickerson and Charles Elmquist.
McBain Public Schools: Chaitlin Butzin, Gabrielle Dawn VerBerkmos and Christin Alaina Rozeveld.
Since the inception of this scholarship program 4 years ago, the Merritt-Butterfield United Methodist Church has awarded 44 - $500 scholarships totaling $22,000. We regret we did not have more applicants.
