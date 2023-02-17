Merritt Butterfield UMC fundraiser for scholarships
The Merritt-Butterfield United Methodist Church will be having a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. This is to raise money for college Scholarships given to residents of Missaukee County each year.
Cost is a donation, please come out and join us. The church is located at 428 South Merritt Road, Merritt, MI. 49667. For more information call 231-328-4974.
