Michigan annual crop summary
Corn, soybean and sugarbeet yields were all lower in 2022 than in 2021 in Michigan, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office.
Michigan’s average corn yield was 168 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from 2021. Production was 336 million bushels from 2.00 million acres. Acres harvested for grain were up 10 thousand from 2021.
The average Michigan soybean yield was 47 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from 2021. There were 2.24 million acres harvested, up from 2.14 million acres harvested in 2021.
