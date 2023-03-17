Michigan December agricultural prices
Some Michigan highlights were: December corn, at $6.17 per bushel, was up $0.10 from November and increased $0.81 from last year. December soybeans, at $14.60 per bushel, were up $0.30 from November and increased $2.10 from last year. December wheat, at $8.14 per bushel, was down $0.59 from November but increased $1.49 from last year. December milk at $23.40 per cwt, was unchanged from November and increased $2.70 from last year.
Producers received higher prices during December for eggs, celery, soybeans, and cattle, but lower prices for lettuce, milk, hogs and cauliflower. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In December, there was increased monthly movement for eggs, milk, broilers and lettuce, and decreased marketing of corn, grapes, soybeans, and calves. The December Prices Paid Index from Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 137.1, is unchanged from November 2022 but up 9.6 percent from December 2021. Higher prices in December for feeder pigs, other services, feeder cattle, and herbicides offset lower prices for diesel, gasoline, LP gas, and complete feeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.