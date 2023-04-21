Michigan farm numbers
The number of farms in Michigan in 2022 was 44,300, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lake Regional Office. Land in farms was 9.2 million acres, down 500,000 acres from last year. The average size farm in Michigan was 208 acres per farm, down from 211 acres in 2021.
The number of farms in the United States for 2022 is estimated at 2,002,700, down 9,350 farms from 2021. Total land in farms, at 893,400,000 acres, decreased 1,900,000 acres from 2021. The average farm size for 2022 is 446 acres, up from 445 acres the previous year.
