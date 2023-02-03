Michigan farmers encouraged to complete 2022 ag census
The United States Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture by it February 6 deadline.
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has sent the 2022 Census of Agriculture to nearly 3 million ag producers across the country. Survey codes for responding securely online were mailed in November and paper questionnaires in December.
The Census remains the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state, county, and U.S. Territory Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural products in 2022, are included in the ag census.
Producers can access the census form and instructions on the USDA website.
