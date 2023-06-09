Michigan February agricultural prices
Some Michigan highlights were: February corn, at $6.55 per bushel, increased $0.16 from January and increased $0.67 from last year, February soybeans, at $15.10 per bushel, decreased $0.20 from January and decreased $0.70 from last year, February wheat, at $7.34 per bushel, decreased $0.31 from January but increased $0.25 from last year, February milk, at $21.20 per cwt, decreased $1.40 from January and decreased $2.60 from last year.
Producers received higher prices during February for soybeans, corn, cattle, and cauliflower but lower prices for market eggs, milk, celery and strawberries. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In February, there was increased monthly movement for cattle, milk, broilers, and greenhouse and nursery and decreased marketing of corn, soybeans, wheat and tobacco.
