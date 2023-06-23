Michigan fruit production 2022
Michigan produced a record high apple crop in 2022 and became the second largest apple producer in the United States, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Michigan apples production, at 1.36 million pounds, was up 87 percent from the freeze reduced 2021 crop. The farm level value of utilized production was $412 million.
Michigan tart cherry production was 181 million pounds, up 87 percent from 2021. The farm level value of utilized production was $36.5 million. Michigan was the largest tart cherry producing State. The 2021 marketing year average price of $0.204 per pound was down $0.397 from 2021.
Blueberry production in Michigan was 58.4 million pounds, down 20 percent from 2021. Michigan growers harvested 14,600 acres in 2022. The farm level value of utilized production was $96.7 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.