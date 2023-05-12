Michigan March 1 grain stocks
On March 1, 2023, Michigan corn stocks totaled 175 million bushels, 1 percent higher than a year earlier, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. About 60 percent of the corn was stored on farms. The second quarter disappearance was 110 million bushels, compared with 90.9 million bushels a year earlier. Soybean stocks on March 1, 2023, were 46.0 million bushels. That was 13 percent lower than stocks a year earlier. Farm stocks of soybeans were 15.0 million bushels. The second quarter indicated disappearance was 29.9 million bushels, compared with 25.4 million bushels a year ago. Wheat stocks on March 1, 2023, were 19.6 million bushels, 23 percent below a year ago. Third quarter indicated disappearance was 8.67 million bushels, compared with 10.9 million last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.