Michigan March Agricultural Prices
Some Michigan highlights were: March corn, at $6.16 per bushel, decreased $0.39 from February and decreased $0.24 from last year; March soybeans, at $15.40 per bushel, increased $0.30 from last month but decreased $0.60 from last year; March wheat, at $7.53 per bushel, increased $0.19 from February but decreased $0.87 from last year; March milk, at $20.60 per cwt., decreased $0.60 from last month and decreased $4.30 from last year.
Nationally, the March Prices Received Index 2011 Base (Agricultural Production), at 128.4, increased 1.3 percent from February and 1.0 percent from March 2022. At 118.9, the Crop Production Index was down 1.5 percent from last month and 1.4 percent from the previous year. The Livestock Production Index, at 138.3, increased 3.8 percent from February and 3.3 percent from March last year. Producers received higher prices during March for broilers, cattle, market eggs, and hogs but lower prices for corn. Milk, oranges, and soybeans. In addition to prices, the volume change of commodities marketed also influences the indexes. In March, there was increased monthly movement for strawberries, cattle, milk, and broilers and decreased marketing of soybeans, apples, cotton, and hay.
