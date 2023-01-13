Michigan November agricultural prices

Some Michigan highlights were: November corn, at $6.07 per bushel decreased $0.29 from October but increased $0.95 from last year; November soybeans, at $14.30 per bushel, increased $0.40 from last month and increased $1.50 from last year; November wheat, at $8.30 per bushel, increased $0.19 from October and increased $1.90 from last year; November milk, at $23.40 per cwt., decreased $0.80 from last month but increased $3.70 from last year.

Beans, dry edible – dollars/cwt - October 2022 $47.50 – November 2022 $41.50

Corn –dollars/bu - October 2022 $6.36 – November 2022 $6.07

Hay, Alfalfa – dollars/ton - October 2022 $190 – November 2022 $190

Hay, other – dollars/ton – October 2022 $125 – November 2022 $130

Oats – dollars/bu – October 2022 $4.87 – November 2022 (D)

Soybeans – dollars/bu – October 2022 $13.90 – November 2022 $14.30

Wheat, winter – dollars/bu – October 2022 $8.54 – November 2022 $8.73

Milk, all – dollars/cwt – October 2022 $24.20 – November 2022 $23.40

(D)—Withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

