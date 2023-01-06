Michigan October agricultural prices
Some Michigan highlights were: October corn at $6.36 per bushel, decreased $0.31 from September but increased $1.45 from last year. October soybeans, at $13.90 per bushel, decreased $1.70 from last month but increased $1.60 from last year. October wheat, at $8.54 per bushel, increased $0.42 from September and increased $2.45 from last year. October milk, at $24.20 per cwt. increased $0.80 from last month and increased $5.90 from last year.
