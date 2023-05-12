Michigan prospective plantings
Michigan farmers intend to plant more corn and less soybeans in 2023 than they did last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson Director of the USDA NASS Great Lakes Regional office.
Michigan producers intend to plant 2.10 million acres of soybeans, down 7 percent from last year. Producers plan to plant 2.40 million acres of corn, up 2 percent from last year. Winter wheat seedings, at 670 thousand acres, were up 46 percent from 2021 fall plantings.
Area intended for harvest as dry hay in Michigan, at 800 thousand acres, is up 1 percent from last year. Oat planting intentions are up 20 percent from last year to 60 thousand acres.
Michigan growers intend to plant fewer acres of sugar beets but intend to plant the same amount of dry beans in 2023 than they did in 2022.
