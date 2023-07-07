Michigan Winter Wheat Production and Hay Stocks
Michigan wheat growers anticipate lower yields in 2023 than they had last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Michigan wheat growers expect to harvest 580,000 acres, up 165,000 acres from last year. Wheat production in the State is expected to be 47.0 million bushels. The yield forecast of 81 bushels is down 2 bushels per acre from last year’s crop.
U.S. winter wheat production is forecast at 1.13 billion bushels, up 2 percent from 2022. As of May 1, the United States yield is forecast at 44.7 bushels per acre, down 2.3 bushels from last year’s average yield of 47.0 bushels per acre. Area expected to be harvested for grain or seed is forecast at 25.3 million acres, up 8 percent from last year.
Hay stocks on Michigan farms on May 1, 2023 were 230,000 tons, down 15 percent from this time last year.
All hay stored on United States farms as of May 1, 2023, totaled 14.5 million tons, down 13 percent from May 1, 2022. The May 1 hay stock level for the United States represents the second lowest amount stored since records began in 1950. Disappearance from December 1, 2022 – May 1, 2023, totaled 57.4 million tons, down 8 percent from the same period a year earlier.
