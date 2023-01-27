Michigan Winter Wheat Seedings
Michigan winter wheat seeded area for 2023 is estimated at 670,000 acres, an increase from last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Wheat seeding began on time in Michigan in mid-September. It progressed on schedule throughout the fall and was virtually finished by November 15. As of November 20, ninety-eight percent of the wheat had emerged, ahead of the five-year average. Two-thirds of the wheat crop was rated in good to excellent condition at that time.
U.S. winter wheat planted area for harvest in 2023 is estimated at 37.0 million acres, up 11 percent from 2022 and up 10 percent from 2021. Seeding of the 2023 acreage was underway in early-September and began the month equal to the 5-year average pace. Throughout much of the season, planting progressed on pace with the 5-year average and reached 96 percent complete by November 13. Emergence was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average pace on November 27.
