Try Jesus
On Sunday, we as Christians celebrate the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, the most important day in the Christian churches.
In John 3:16 it says “For God so loved the world, he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in (trusts in, has faith in) Him, shall not perish but will have everlasting life.” Also, in John 3:3, Jesus told us we must be born again to have eternal life, See also Ephesians 2:8-9 and Acts 4:12.
Jesus came to pay the penalty for the sins of the world. He was scourged by Roman soldiers. A whip with strands of leather was used, which had sharp objects attached to the end of it. This was done to tear the flesh off the criminal’s body. Many of the condemned died just from the scourging.
Then came the crucifixion. Jesus died on the cross at Calvary. He had a spike driven into each hand. A long spike was driven into the feet. His body was a mass of bloody, torn flesh. At the end of the Old Testament book of Isaiah, Chapter 52, it declares that His face was beaten so badly, he didn’t look like a man. Judas, one of the 12 Apostles, sold out Jesus for 30 pieces of silver.
After His death on the cross, Jesus was laid in a tomb. Three days later, He rose again just as He told His disciples.
And then He sent His disciples into the world to preach the gospel (Good News) and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the Name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
The Good News is… He is coming for His own. Hallelujah!
If you need a “high,” try Jesus. He’ll give you a “high” you’ll never forget.
Dick McGarry
Lake City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.