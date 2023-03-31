Ten women attended the Lake City United Women in Faith meeting on March 9, with nine members and one guest, Kathy Cupp, present. After a prayer offered by President Ruth McGee, we enjoyed tasty refreshments prepared by Margie Phillips and Lynn Bevier.
Jane Tinsley presented a program called “Seeds” from our program book. The program pointed out community nurturing and stewardship practices that take care of seeds, both the type that grow in our gardens and those spiritual seeds that blossom into our talents and spiritual gifts. Scripture was read from Matthew 13:1-9 about the parable of the seeds.
Our next meeting will be on April 13, with Arlo Bartholomew presenting a program and Glenda Peterson providing refreshments.
