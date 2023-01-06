USDA to Measure Financial Well-Being of Michigan Farmers
Beginning in late December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Michigan, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2022 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
ARMS is a joint effort between NASS and USDA’s Economic Research Service. The information farmers and ranchers provide through the survey influences national and state policy-making decisions. In addition, ARMS data are used to calculate the farm sector portion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for 13 principal commodities on a rotating basis.
“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Michigan producers and their households as a whole.” Said Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Region. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Michigan farms and farm families.”
“Completing the ARMS questionnaire fulfills one’s 2022 Census of Agriculture requirement,” said Johnson, “In February, our interviewers will begin reaching to those farmers who have not yet responded. We appreciate their time and are here to help them with the questionnaire so that their information will continue supporting sound agricultural decision-making.”
More information about ARMS are available at crs.usda.gov/arms.
