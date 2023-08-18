Maple syrup production
Michigan maple syrup production was estimated at 195,000 gallons for the 2023 season, according to Marlo D. Johnson Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. The 2023 production was up 7,000 gallons from the previous year.
Michigan ranked fifth in maple syrup production in 2023. Total Michigan taps were 590,000, and the syrup yield was 0.330 gallons per tap. The average price per gallon in 2022 was $37.10, down $9.20 from 2021. Total value of production in 2022 was $6.98 million, less than 1 percent above the previous year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.