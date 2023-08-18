May milk production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 1,037 billion pounds of milk during May, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director, USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,385 pounds for May, 5 pounds above May 2022. The dairy herd was estimated at 435,000 head for May, up 8,000 head from a year earlier.
Mile production in the 24 major states during May totaled 19.0 billion pounds, up 0.8 percent from May 2022. April revised production, at 18.4 billion pounds, was up 0.6 percent from April 2022. The April revision represented an increase of 23 million pounds or 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major states averaged 2,126 pounds for May, 11 pounds above May 2022. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major states was 8.95 million head more than May 2022, but unchanged from April 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.