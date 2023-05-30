The Osceola-Lake Conservation District is excited to extend an invitation for our annual native plant sale. The pre-ordering deadline has passed, but native plant extras will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pickup and sale date is Friday, June 2, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City. A presentation on “Sustainable Landscaping to Promote Wildlife Health” will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. For additional information, please go to osceolalakecd.org or call 231-465-8012.
The sale offers many species that you will not find at local big box stores. Plant fanatics are always impressed at the selection of plants we offer for sale. Plants being offered include more than 40 varieties of wildflowers, warm season grasses and 38 plug flats. All the native plants being offered are propagated by Go Grow Natives and East Michigan Native Plants.
Homeowners can benefit birds and other wildlife by simply selecting native plants when designing their landscape. The benefits of incorporating native plants include: lower maintenance (reduced fertilizer and pesticides), water conservation, habitat for pollinators and native wildlife, and natural beauty. Native plants are also well adapted to their native range and will not exhibit invasive characteristics.
A unique aspect of this sale is that these are all Michigan native plants, seed from host plants have been collected throughout the state. The seed is then propagated in Michigan. This process benefits our local native pollinators because they have evolved with these local plants.
Pollinators such as bees, butterflies and hummingbirds need the proper habitat to prosper. Pollinator gardens are designed to support and promote their populations. Plan for a mix of flowers that bloom from early spring to late fall to maximize their benefit for pollinators. Along with flowering plants, larval host plants should be considered to support a different stage of the pollinator’s life cycle.
Some examples of plants to include in pollinator gardens are cardinal flower, wild bergamot, butterfly weed, golden alexander, great blue lobelia, and black-eyed Susan. The sale offers a butterfly/pollinator garden in a 38-plug flat.
A rain garden is best suited for an area that naturally collects runoff from precipitation. A slight depression in the land can be used to channel and collect runoff from driveways, streets, and roofs. The rain garden’s function is to recharge groundwater, capture pollutants, reduce erosion and create wildlife habitat. Rain gardens are usually only 4 to 8 inches deep and can be created into a variety of shapes. During an average rainfall, a properly designed rain garden will fill with water and then that water will infiltrate within a day.
Common plant species found in rain gardens are New England aster, black-eyed Susan, Joe-Pye weed, swamp milkweed, wild bergamot and golden alexander. The sale offers a rain garden in a 38-plug flat.
Shade gardens are planted and grown in areas with little or no direct sunlight. These gardens allow diversity, structure and beauty to low light areas. Common plant species found in shade gardens are wild ginger, woodland phlox, wood violet, columbine and tall bellflower. The sale offers a shade garden in a 38-plug flat.
Please mark your calendars, Sale and Pickup date is Friday, June 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
