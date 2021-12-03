My wife, oldest daughter and I stopped by the drive through at Chick-Fil-A. We ordered our food, paid and were asked by a young lady, probably in her late teens or early 20s, to pull forward to a pickup spot to receive our food. She approached our vehicle, pulled her mask down, smiling as she handed over our food to us, along with a gift card, with an expression of gratitude and near tears in her eyes.
She just said she was taken back with how nice we were to her and how rare it was for her to receive such kindness. I was also taken aback by that. I am not the nicest nor most patient person in the history of the world. How could this young woman who was kind, professional and efficient not have customers treat her with respect all the time, or at least most of the time?
This experience was a good reminder for me of what Jesus said in Matthew 7:12: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”
COVID-19 has completely changed the world and I believe it has also changed the way we treat people at times. With longer lines and shortages of employees and supplies, it has trickled down to a shortage of kindness and patience for others.
Christmas is a major holiday celebrated in many places around the world. A magical time of the year for children when they anticipate Santa Claus delivering presents, it is a holiday where people come together for fellowship, gift giving and celebration; but why do we celebrate it?
We celebrate Christmas because we rejoice in the birth of the Savior Jesus, who came into the world to take the punishment for our sins. Jesus lived a sinless life, died on the cross and was buried and resurrected three days later, conquering death and giving us an opportunity through Him to be reconciled to God the Father.
I am convinced that as we remember the birth of Christ this Christmas, we also need to remember the way Jesus lived His life and we need to copy the way He treated people and model our lives to His. The Apostle Paul tells us in Philippians 2:3-5, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or van conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus.”
Jesus’ mindset was to serve others and to put the needs of others above Himself, The Son of God! Philippians 2:7-8: “Rather He made Himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to death — even death on a cross!”
During this Christmas season, let’s not only remember Jesus’ birth, but let’s also remember how Jesus treated people. Let’s put others above ourselves. Let’s go the extra distance to help someone. Let’s be patient with one another. Let’s be kind to one another.
Let us have the mindset of Jesus! Merry Christmas everyone!
