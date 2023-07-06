LAKE CITY – It’s easy to spot Michigan native Brandon Wernette among the field of runners taking part in the Greatest Fourth in the North road races each July.
Wernette, 30, has long, flowing blond hair and always runs without a shirt. When he competes in the 10K race each year in Lake City, he is always at the front of the pack too. He’s very visible.
Wernette, an avid runner, is visible near the finish line as well. This was the 17th year that he has participated in either the 5K or the 10K race in Lake City and, though he has come close to winning more than once, he has never been the first to cross the finish line.
Until this year.
Wernette, an adjunct English professor at Tufts University in Boston with a PhD, beat out everyone on Tuesday morning with his time of 36:43. And he did it handily. The second-place finisher this year was Max Henige, 17, of Naperville, IL, with a time of 39:21, nearly three minutes behind.
“My strategy was different this year and it paid off,” Wernette said happily while standing with wife Rebecca and parents Gary and Patty Wernette in the city park following the race.
“In the past, I’ve always shot out way too fast and then wore out in the second half of the race. This year I stuck with the pace I wanted to run and then picked it up in the last mile.”
The strategy worked very well.
“I was feeling pretty good going into the woods and kept looking around wondering where the next person was,” he added. “When I realized I was out in front I felt pretty energized. It sure was a good feeling crossing the finish line.”
Wernette said he felt like “the window was closing” for him to win since he turned 30 earlier this year. Wernette, who has been residing in Philadelphia the past six months with his wife Rebecca while maintaining his duties at Tufts University, runs regularly, averaging 40 to 45 miles per week. He is planning to run in the Philly Marathon in the fall.
Wernette grew up downstate but his parents purchased a cottage near the county park when he was younger. He ran in the Greatest Fourth event in Lake City the first time when he was 13 and hasn't missed being part of the field since. Though his life journey has taken him all the way to the Eastern seaboard, Wernette has made the effort to return to Lake City every summer and to keep participating in the July Fourth road race too.
“Coming to Lake City is always a highlight of the summer,” he said. “It’s so chill here, so beautiful. The people are always friendly and the atmosphere here on the Fourth is fantastic. We love it here.”
Brandon's wife Rebecca agrees. She normally cheers her husband on during the race but this year opted to be a participant and walk the 5K distance. She finished in 38:46, putting her about the middle of the pack of the 174 female participants.
"It just adds to the experience of being here," she said. "Coming to Lake City is something we always look forward to every summer."
