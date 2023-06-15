FALMOUTH – The year is 1920. The man in the photo with his horse-drawn wagon is Chris Ebels, the founder of Ebels General Store and the visionary man behind all the Ebels enterprises of today.
Chris, the great-grandfather of Mark Ebels, was born in the mid-1880s. His family came to the Moddersville area from Grand Rapids following the Civil War to take advantage of the homesteading opportunities offered by the government.
Chris, a God-fearing man, was born in Missaukee County and spent his early years in Moddersville, where he operated the post office for a period of time, before relocating to Falmouth to go into business with his brother-in-law Martin VanHaitsma, the brother of his wife Susan. The original site of their business is near the present-day Falmouth Post Office.
Chris, ever the entrepreneur, delivered food and other goods with his horse-drawn wagon, as shown in the picture, before and after going into business with Martin.
Chris bought Martin out in 1920 and became sole proprietor of the business, focusing his efforts at that point on maintaining stock at the store and serving the many farmers in the area. In the beginning, Chris sold just hardware and farming implements along with homemade windmills in the days before electricity came to Falmouth. It wasn’t until the late 1920s that he added groceries as well to serve the customers more fully.
Chris remained at the original store location for seven years but, ever the forward-thinker, recognized that he needed to move his base of operations if he wanted to grow with the town. And so he agreed to purchase the lot at the present Prosper Street location in 1926. Chris’s plan was to physically move the wooden 45 x 90 structure that housed his business the few blocks from Main Street to Prosper Street. He also wanted to have a dry basement to store goods at the new site and so he contacted his friend Everett VanderMeulen and asked Everett to dig out the basement for him.
“There was no steam shovel back then; Everett dug the whole thing out with a horse and a scoop,” Mark recalled a few years ago with his signature, hearty laugh for an article on the store’s 100-year anniversary.
“Fortunately, I got to know Everett’s son John and he told me the story of how it happened. His dad worked through the winter of 1926, digging out as much as he could each day and then covering everything with straw. By the spring of 1927, the 45 x 90 basement was ready and Chris was ready to move the store right over top of it.”
Everett’s son John also recalled that the payment agreed upon between his dad and Chris for all that work was a brand new bottom plow.
“They both thought that was a good payment,” Mark recalled John telling him, though John believed Chris got much the better of the deal.
Another gentleman Mark knew while growing up, Bob Jenema, was 7 years old in 1927 when the store was moved and he told Mark how a tripod was set up in the middle of the street with a gear drawn by a horse walking around it. The wooden building had been divided in two and placed on skids and was slowly pulled it to its destination, literally by horse power.
Expanding at the new site
After moving to the new location, Chris was interested in expanding his outreach, especially now that he had more room for storage with a full basement underneath. And so groceries were added to the Ebels’ line of products.
“Great-grandpa recognized that people in the community wanted more groceries available to them and so he accommodated the need,” Mark said.
A flier from 1931 is very informative. At the bottom of the page is the slogan “The Biggest Little Store in Missaukee County.” Chris’s business may have been located in the small town of Falmouth but he was by no means small in his thinking.
The flier came out in the fall of 1931 and there is an appeal to hunters included: “We carry a complete line of shotguns, rifles and your favorite shells. Stop in and see us before you do your hunting.” The store also sold hunting licenses.
In 1931, during the heart of the Great Depression, residents of Falmouth and farmers from the surrounding area did not have to go far to do their shopping and prices appeared to be very reasonable. During the “Fall Festival Sale,” 10 pounds of Karo Syrup could be purchased for 57 cents; two packages of Argo Starch (corn or gloss) sold for 17 cents; two packages of Corn Flakes sold for 19 cents; five pounds of Table King Pancake Flour was 21 cents; two pounds of pure sausage was 33 cents; fat backs cost 11 cents a pound; Quaker Coffee was 21 cents a pound; and a mop and stick could be purchased for 31 cents.
Some of the fore-mentioned windmills that were sold during this time are still in operation, Mark said, and bear the name of “Chris Ebels” on them.
