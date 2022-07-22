Vote 'yes' for COA renewal
Missaukee County Commission on Aging needs your yes vote on the Aug. 2 millage renewal request. In recent years the COA diligently served members of my immediate family by helping them navigate Medicare and Medicaid systems. With its help my parents were able to live independently at home for an extended amount of time with dignity and grace. I personally found the Commision on Aging to be truly professional, compassionate, and extremely caring during a season when my parents were most vulnerable and in need of assistance.
Since its inception, the COA has saved our county seniors over $2 million in out-of-pocket costs on prescription coverage, has provided clients nearly 500,000 hours of in home care as well as currently serving approximately 300 Missaukee County residents per month. The organization is funded on 0.75 mills which covers many of the day to day costs of operating such a comprehensive program. Clients pay a cost share based on their income with the remainder paid through the millage.
Serving as COA Chairman and being an active senior myself, I am extremely impressed with the day to day operations, overall programming, financial stability, and commitment to the seniors of our count from all COA office and field staff members. I encourage you to support the COA Millage Renewal and allow the Missaukee County Commission on Aging to be a blessing to our county seniors.
Pat Smith
Lake City
