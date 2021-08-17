A Question for the Reader:
If you are a forest appreciator, forest user or forest owner, you intrinsically value the health of your forests, whether you realize it or not. We all want our forests to be healthy, but do we have an understanding of what that actually means? What does a “healthy” forest look like?
What even is forest “health”? Is it just the trees and their potential maladies, or is it also the water, fungi, soil, insects, and all of its critters? Forest health, in the traditional sense, typically means specific disease and pests, like oak wilt, emerald ash borer and beech bark disease. However, these health issues caused directly by pest and disease only tell one side of the story. We need to start looking at our forests as interconnected systems.
Forests can become unhealthy in quieter, more systemic ways, but you can help and it starts with speaking your forest’s language.
A Bird’s Eye View:
Pretend you’re a bird, up in the air directly above your property, looking at the entire square mile of land that surrounds your property. This is how we should all view our forests: not just what we have in our backyards, or on our 40 acres, but what our neighbors have and their neighbor’s neighbor, so on and so forth. The types of forests and qualities of the surrounding forests will affect how wildlife utilizes your forest.
A note before we go further: fields are also important and crucial wildlife habitat, especially for our grassland bird species, but fields are a conversation for another time. For now, let’s focus on forests.
A Healthy Forest:
In an extremely general sense, a healthy, robust forest looks like this: Within that square mile, there’s a mosaic of various tree sizes and diverse tree species, intermixed with shrubs and ground vegetation. Young saplings coming up under the mature forest. Patches of young forest, thick with smaller trees. Conifer inclusions within a deciduous-dominated area. A thick layer of fallen leaves and needles, with decaying logs and standing dead trees aplenty. Of course, there are exceptions for certain types of forests, like jack pine barrens and swamps, as they follow their own set of rules and health.
But in general, having different forest types (conifer and deciduous, young and old) adjacent to each other gives wildlife a boost. That mosaic provides a one-stop-shop: each forest type providing its own unique ecosystem services with different plants, trees, and insects, and physical structure.
The fallen leaves, logs, and sticks hold in moisture, and return nutrients to the soil. The ground vegetation, shrubs, and saplings form a dense thicket. This lower level of the forest provides places to live, hide and forage for the forest’s “prey base”: insects, squirrels, mice, chipmunks and small birds. The saplings of today will be the mature forest of tomorrow, so it’s crucial they are present in significant amounts. The canopy is composed of diverse tree species, a mix of conifer and deciduous, maybe a few massive remnant white pines, standing tall above the rest, leftover from the turn of the century. Dead trees stand among the living, giving home to new life; cavities to nest in, bare branches to roost upon, bark to peel away for insects.
To your eye, this type of forest might appear messy and difficult to walk through, but it’s exceptionally healthy! It’s not enough for land just to be “forested”; that does not describe the qualities or important details of a forest. It does not tell you what resources and ecosystem services are available to wildlife.
Create a One-Stop-Shop
If you would like to increase your forest’s health, there are a multitude of ways you can go about it. And the best part is, you don’t have to do this alone! There are cost-share programs that partially reimburse you for doing good forest management, and there are plenty of foresters available to help you, including myself.
Planting native shrubs, trees, and beneficial pollinator plants, having an ecologically-minded timber harvest (proper timing, method and size of harvest for your forest type, leaving the tops of trees to create brush piles, not harvesting certain trees and shrubs, etc.), and getting a management plan written for your property are just a few things you can do.
Joyanne Mittig is a forester for the American Bird Conservancy. She covers 27 counties in the northern lower peninsula of Michigan, working with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, county foresters and private foresters. She works one-on-one with landowners to help them afford the financial cost of forest management and offers technical advice. To learn more, contact Joy Mittig at JMittig@abcbirds.org or contact Jeff Fewless at the Cadillac USDA office at Jeff.Fewless@usda.gov, phone number (231) 775-7681 ext 3.
